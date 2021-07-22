12-year-old girl collects blankets to comfort children in local hospital

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A young girl in Rowan County has made it her mission to provide warm blankets for children who are in the Jeff Gordon Children’s Hospital in Concord.

Abigail Tinsley, who will celebrate her 13th birthday on Monday, is the Junior Miss North Carolina Cosmos, and as her service project, formed Abby’s Warm Blessings to provide the blankets.

“They are running out of these blankets fast,” said Abby’s mother, Miranda Freeman. “She delivered 100 blankets on Memorial Day that only lasted about 3 weeks. She was heartbroken when she found out they were gone that quickly. Since she’s started her platform, she can’t imagine a kid not being able to snuggle with one of her blankets. We have even had parents reach out to us about how much they have meant to them.”

Abby is hoping that folks in the community will respond and help her with her project. Anyone wishing to donate blankets can do so here: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3AD2SDD7KG82N?ref_=wl_share

