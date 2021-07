CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are searching for a man involved in a shooting in South Carolina.

Officials say the shooting happened on Eskridge Terrace in Clover, in the Mills Creek Falls subdivision.

CLOVER/LAKE WYLIE: Shooting Investigation, increased police presence. The YCSO is searching for a shooting subject from 2107 Eskridge Ter. Clover, SC in the Mill Creek Falls subdivision. He’s a 56-year-old white male 5’8” tall & 140 lbs.

If you see this person call 911 #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/TwejTFncny — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) July 21, 2021

Deputies say they are looking for a 56-year-old white male, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.