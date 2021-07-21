Where there’s smoke, there’s not always fire - Air Quality Warning in effect for nearly all of N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There IS fire - but it is coming from the northwest US. You may have already seen the smoke across the Carolinas though.

There is an Air Quality Warning in effect for just about all of North Carolina from midnight through the day on Thursday. The northwestern forest fires are putting smoke into the atmosphere. The jet stream is picking it up and bringing it to us. You may have already noticed the haze in the distance. That isn’t humidity. It is smoke. The fine particle concentrations may exceed unhealthy levels tomorrow and possibly Friday. If you are in the sensitive category, you may want to spend a little more time indoors the rest of the week.

Other than the smoke, you will notice the hot temperatures. We will be in the low 90s for the rest of the week. Rain chances are low too. There’s no better than a 20% chance through Friday.

The weekend will be hot too. Highs will be in the low 90s. There’s a 30% chance for thunderstorms on Saturday and then 20% on Sunday.

Not much changes into next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. There’s a 30-40% chance for thunderstorms each day.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

