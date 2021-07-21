NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

US life expectancy in 2020 saw biggest drop since WWII

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. life expectancy fell by a year and a half in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War II. The decrease for both Black Americans and Hispanic Americans was even worse: three years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the calculations for 2020 early Wednesday.

The drop is due mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic, which health officials say is responsible for close to 74% of the overall life expectancy decline.

But killers other than COVID-19 played a role.

Drug overdoses pushed life expectancy down, and rising homicides were a small but significant reason for the decline for Black Americans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kassidy Sechler is in the hospital after suffering a medical emergency this past weekend.
Family, community asking for prayers for young softball player after medical emergency
Alexander County commissioner killed in car crash traveling to Ohio
Alexander County commissioner killed in car crash traveling to Ohio
The Asheboro Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez,...
AMBER Alert canceled for 3 children believed to have been abducted in North Carolina
Three arrested for stealing guns from Lincoln County home
Three charged with stealing guns from Lincolnton home
Crowder Dixon Road has often been the scene of suspicious activity, according to law enforcement.
Tryst with a twist: planned sexual encounter ends with arrest

Latest News

President Biden touts the economy as bipartisan infrastructure deal on life support.
Biden’s 3rd trip to reddish Ohio pushes his economic agenda
Tokyo 2020 faces a reputation as the 'no-fun Olympics.'
Tokyo 2020: The no-fun Olympics
Person seriously injured in shooting at north Charlotte motel
Person seriously injured in shooting at north Charlotte motel
The Pump House is located on West Avenue in downtown Kannapolis.
Kannapolis hopes to flush the competition in “Best Bathroom” contest
Person seriously injured in shooting at north Charlotte motel
Person seriously injured in shooting at north Charlotte motel