NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Teaching Critical Race Theory could become a fireable offense in Alabama

A newly filed bill would make teaching Critical Race Theory in schools a fireable offense
A newly filed bill would make teaching Critical Race Theory in schools a fireable offense
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Across the nation, controversy continues over how Critical Race Theory is taught in schools.

To be clear, it’s not taught in K-12 public schools in Alabama. However, a newly filed bill would make teaching Critical Race Theory in schools a fireable offense. You can view the full bill here.

Representative Danny Crawford says he believes Critical Race Theory makes certain genders or races feel inferior to others. Crawford says he did not speak with educators or parents before filing the bill.

He says if educators are telling students that Critical Race Theory is true they should be punished.

WAFF spoke with two Alabama School Board Members last month who say this is not taught in k-12 schools. Crawford wants to keep it that way.

RELATED: Is Critical Race Theory taught in Alabama?

”It is taught in higher-ed, but I do not think it is taught,” says Crawford.

“People in Virginia did not think it was taught in their k-12 system and they found out when they were watching their kids in their zoom classes that it was being taught. So we really don’t know. We do not think it is being taught But we need to let folks know what we stand for and what we think is best for our state.”

Crawford says there are currently two other bills against the concept. He says they will eventually come together as one for the final proposal.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kassidy Sechler is in the hospital after suffering a medical emergency this past weekend.
Family, community asking for prayers for young softball player after medical emergency
Altavia Gill was waiting for a city bus, going home after seeing friends. That’s when a man...
Caught on video: Brutal random attack leaves Charlotte woman seriously injured, family enraged
Three arrested for stealing guns from Lincoln County home
Three charged with stealing guns from Lincolnton home
Alexander County commissioner killed in car crash traveling to Ohio
Alexander County commissioner killed in car crash traveling to Ohio
Crowder Dixon Road has often been the scene of suspicious activity, according to law enforcement.
Tryst with a twist: planned sexual encounter ends with arrest

Latest News

Carowinds no longer requires reservations
Carowinds extends summer season, stops requiring reservations
COVID outbreak hits N.C. fire department, three firefighters hospitalized
COVID outbreak hits N.C. fire department, three firefighters hospitalized
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify the man who...
Crime Stoppers: Detectives searching for man who robbed Cotswold Circle K store at gunpoint
CMPD to address increase in sexual assault cases
Sexual assault, rape cases up 42 percent in Charlotte, according to CMPD
Eugene William Black, Jr., 27 was jailed without bond.
Man charged in domestic assault in March