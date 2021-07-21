CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is the deadline to get your ticket for a chance to win this year’s St. Jude Dream Home if you want to be eligible to win the Tickets on Sale Prize.

The Tickets on Sale Prize is the 2,500 gift card to Publix. If you miss today’s deadline and tickets are still available, you could still be entered to win the Dream Home in Union County built by Newton Custom Homes and Realty, 20,000 toward a dream car courtesy of Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota and a $5,000 shopping spree to Belk.

Your $100 ticket purchase will help children and their families treated at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in the Charlotte area like now 9-year-old MJ.

MJ’s mom Monique Roland says her son was 4 when she realized something wasn’t right.

“I noticed when he would play with the ball he would play with it differently,” said Monique Roland, MJ’s mom. “He would not bend down to get it, he would sit down to get it and grab the wall to get back up.”

St. Jude Dream Home: Charlotte mom says she saw miracles daily at St. Jude (Family photo)

Roland says eventually MJ was in so much pain he didn’t even want to open his presents on Christmas.

“They did an x-ray of his chest and diagnosed him at that time with pneumonia,” said Roland.

This is MJ & his mom, Monique of Charlotte. He was diagnosed with neuroblastoma when he was 4. Coming up next on @WBTV_News why Monique says she saw a miracle every day they were at St. Jude. ❤️ #forstjude pic.twitter.com/ehVmjhjbVE — Mary King (@MaryKingTV) July 21, 2021

But with persisting symptoms, doctors in Charlotte eventually found a tumor.

“I asked him, ‘Like a mass, like a cancerous mass?’ And he said, ‘Yes,’” added Roland. “At that time I didn’t know what to do.”

MJ’s diagnosis was neuroblastoma. Local doctors referred him to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“I never saw a true miracle until I began to walk the halls of St. Jude,” said Roland. “Then I saw a miracle every day.”

And a miracle was what Monique was praying for.

“Seven months before MJ was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, my husband/his father was murdered” shared Roland. “The murder of my husband and my son has cancer a disease that cannot be cured. I feel like I was going to be here all alone. It was just so much pain,” said Roland.

But Roland says she was determined to press on for her son, and the support she received at St. Jude helped make that possible.

“Not having to worry about the treatments or if insurance going to cover this?” said Roland. “The only thing they leave for families to do is to be by their children side.”

MJ would undergo 18 months of treatment to include chemotherapy, a major surgery, a stem-cell transplant and radiation.

“At one point I was making arrangements for the worst but I still kept praying and I still kept believing,” said Roland.

Now MJ has gone 4.5 years with no evidence of disease, and Roland says her prayers for a miracle were answered as she noted she gets to witness a living miracle every day.

And MJ has simple & sweet words for the doctors and nurses who helped save his life, “Thank you!!”

Next April, MJ will go back to St. Jude for another checkup and if he is declared disease-free, and his scans are clear, he will not have to go back for another two years.

In the meantime, Monique says MJ is going to be a big brother. She’s pregnant with twins.

If you would like to get a ticket to support St. Jude through the Dream Home Giveaway, you can learn more here. St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Impact, prizes, and what to know (wbtv.com)

