Small plane makes emergency landing in field near Rockwell

No injuries reported but plane was damaged
The plane was in a field off Red Road near Rockwell.
The plane was in a field off Red Road near Rockwell.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A small plane made an emergency landing and ended up upside down in a field near Rockwell.

The incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. The small, single engine plane was in a field off Red Road. When emergency responders arrived, the pilot was already out of the plane. There were no injuries.

Officials at the scene said that the pilot had experienced engine trouble before going down. The plane was on its top and one wheel appeared to be torn off and on the ground about 40 yards from the plane.

The NC State Highway Patrol was on the scene, as well as local emergency responders and officials, and deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

