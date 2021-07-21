Sexual assault, rape cases up 42 percent in Charlotte, compared to last year, according to CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it is seeing a drastic spike in sexual assault and rape cases across the city this year,

Police say rape cases have increased 42 percent this year compared to last year.

“This increase involves both juvenile victims as well as adult victims,” CMPD Sgt. Alli Rooks said.

CMPD said that through the first half of 2021, there have been 98 adult rapes, compared to 80 in 2020.

There have been 15 arrests made in those cases.

Rooks says that fewer than 10 percent of those cases are strangers.

“The vast majority of the cases, the survivor and the suspect are known to each other,” Rooks said.

Rooks said there have been 54 rape cases already this year, compared to 28 last year - a 93 percent increase.

“Many of those cases involve family members and acquaintances,” Rooks said.

‘Firearms by Felons’ program has led to 103 arrests

CMPD is offering $500 for tips that lead to arrests of felons possessing firearms.

Through the “Firearms by Felon” program, there have been 1900 tips, 103 arrests and 56 guns seized, according to CMPD Det. Adrian Johnson.

“It urges people in the community to come forward with information about felons in our community in possession of firearms,” Johnson said.

CMPD says firearms stolen from cars have increased 66 percent from last year.

Johnson says 554 guns have been reported to be stolen from cars in Mecklenburg County this year.

Last week, CMPD reported that overall crime in Charlotte is down 6 percent this year compared to the first six months of 2020.

However, violent crime is up by 5 percent, and aggravated assaults are up 13 percent.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

