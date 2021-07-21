NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Sexual assault, rape cases up 42 percent in Charlotte, compared to last year, according to CMPD

By Paige Pauroso
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it is seeing a drastic spike in sexual assault and rape cases across the city this year,

Police say rape cases have increased 42 percent this year compared to last year.

“This increase involves both juvenile victims as well as adult victims,” CMPD Sgt. Alli Rooks said.

CMPD release crime statistics for first half of year, violent crime up 5 percent

CMPD said that through the first half of 2021, there have been 98 adult rapes, compared to 80 in 2020.

There have been 15 arrests made in those cases.

Rooks says that fewer than 10 percent of those cases are strangers.

“The vast majority of the cases, the survivor and the suspect are known to each other,” Rooks said.

Rooks said there have been 54 rape cases already this year, compared to 28 last year - a 93 percent increase.

“Many of those cases involve family members and acquaintances,” Rooks said.

‘Firearms by Felons’ program has led to 103 arrests

CMPD is offering $500 for tips that lead to arrests of felons possessing firearms.

Through the “Firearms by Felon” program, there have been 1900 tips, 103 arrests and 56 guns seized, according to CMPD Det. Adrian Johnson.

“It urges people in the community to come forward with information about felons in our community in possession of firearms,” Johnson said.

CMPD says firearms stolen from cars have increased 66 percent from last year.

Johnson says 554 guns have been reported to be stolen from cars in Mecklenburg County this year.

Last week, CMPD reported that overall crime in Charlotte is down 6 percent this year compared to the first six months of 2020.

However, violent crime is up by 5 percent, and aggravated assaults are up 13 percent.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kassidy Sechler is in the hospital after suffering a medical emergency this past weekend.
Family, community asking for prayers for young softball player after medical emergency
Alexander County commissioner killed in car crash traveling to Ohio
Alexander County commissioner killed in car crash traveling to Ohio
Three arrested for stealing guns from Lincoln County home
Three charged with stealing guns from Lincolnton home
The Asheboro Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez,...
AMBER Alert canceled for 3 children believed to have been abducted in North Carolina
Crowder Dixon Road has often been the scene of suspicious activity, according to law enforcement.
Tryst with a twist: planned sexual encounter ends with arrest

Latest News

Eugene William Black, Jr., 27 was jailed without bond.
Man charged in domestic assault in March
Couple whose gender reveal party sparked California wildfire charged in death of Hotshot crew...
Couple whose gender reveal party sparked California wildfire charged in death of Hotshot crew boss
York County deputies searching for shooting suspect in Clover
York County deputies searching for shooting suspect in Clover
N.C. Gov. Cooper expected to address state’s mask guidance