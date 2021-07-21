Person seriously injured in shooting at north Charlotte motel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was injured in a shooting at a north Charlotte motel late Tuesday,

Police say the shooting happened on W. Sugar Creek Road, at the Brookwood Inn.

Officers say a person was seriously injured in the shooting.

No one has been charged, according to police.

No other information has been provided.

This shooting comes just three days after a fatal shooting a block away

On Sunday night, 34-year-old Joshua Bullock was killed at a gas station on West Sugar Creek Road.

Officials say the area was one of the “crime hot spots” by the City of Charlotte in January 2020.

