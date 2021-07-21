N.C. Gov. Cooper expected to address state’s mask guidance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to address the state’s guidance on whether students should wear masks in school, according to reports.

The governor will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

This comes after health experts have differing opinions on masks in schools.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends all children, ages 2 years and older, wear masks at school.

The CDC, however, says students who are vaccinated do not need to wear masks.

Locally, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools say the district is following state guidelines on requiring masks in schools. Union County’s school board voted unanimously to make masks optional.

Currently, it is up to the districts to enforce masks in schools.

Earlier this month, the CDC said people who are vaccinated do not have to wear masks in school settings.

In North Carolina, Gov. Cooper’s executive order still requires masks to be worn in school settings regardless of vaccination status. The executive order is set to expire at the end of July unless Governor Cooper extends or changes it.

Governor Cooper and NCDHHS Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen have said previously they would reconsider the mask mandate if the CDC updated its guidance.

A spokesperson for NCDHHS shared this statement with WBTV on relaxing the mask mandate in schools:

“We still have a large number of North Carolinians who are unvaccinated, many of whom are children. We need to prioritize protecting the children who have either not yet had the chance to be vaccinated, or are not yet eligible due to being under 12 years old. People who have not yet gotten their vaccine need to continue to wear a mask and keep their distance from other people to slow the spread of the virus and variants, until they are able to get vaccinated. The CDC continues to recommend that those who are unvaccinated wear a mask indoors, which includes the vast majority of K-12 students. All three COVID-19 vaccines we have in North Carolina are tested, safe and effective at protecting against serious illness, hospitalization, and death.

“Vaccines are the best way we can all safely get back to the people, places and activities we love. Just this morning we sent out a press release urging all North Carolinians to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases have increased throughout the state. Variants, including the new Delta variant, are a major concern for people who aren’t vaccinated as many variants are more easily transmitted and some cause more severe disease. The currently available COVID vaccines are the best protection against the virus and its variants.

“More information on vaccines can be found at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines and a vaccination finder can be found at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/. The CDC’s updated guidance continues to recommend that unvaccinated persons continue to wear masks in schools as well as other settings that serve children including child care and camps. We will continue to look at the data to guide our decisions, and are currently evaluating the CDC’s updated guidance.”

Some North Carolina parents and lawmakers are pushing the state to relax the mask mandate even further. Jennifer Rea is the parent of a rising 5th grader in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools. She started a petition on change.org to give parents the option of sending their child to school with or without a mask.

“The longer we go I just feel like it’s more and more extreme to require this, especially for children,” Rea said. “I totally understand that some parents would want to continue masking their children. I think everyone should be able to weigh the risk, benefits for themselves. For me, I don’t think the medical risk outweigh the social and emotional risk of continue put a mask on her for 6 to 7 hours a day.”

North Carolina State Representative David Willis (R-Union County) sponsored the Free the Smiles bill in the North Carolina General Assembly. The bill would give school district’s the power to decide whether masks would be required. He too believes it should be a personal choice.

“I’ve talked to a number of school boards across the state and the way they would go about doing that is making it parental choice. They aren’t going to force anyone to wear a mask. They aren’t going to prevent anyone from wearing a mask,” Willis explained.

The NC House approved the bill on June 23. Willis says the Senate is currently reworking the language of the bill. He expects them to revisit it in the coming weeks.

If approved, Willis says the bill will supersede Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order that mandates masks in schools despite vaccination status.

The American Academy of Pediatrics announced Monday that it recommends universal masking in schools for several reasons.

The organization listed several reasons as to why masks should still be worn universally.

It noted that a significant portion of the student population is not eligible to get vaccinated, it could be difficult for school staff to monitor mask-wearing for unvaccinated students, and there is still concern that COVID-19 variants can easily spread among children and adolescents.

On Tuesday, North Carolina reported 871 new COVID-19 cases.

