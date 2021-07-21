Man charged in domestic assault in March

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged in an alleged domestic assault that happened in Salisbury on March 25.

Eugene William Black, Jr., 27, whose address is listed as the streets of Salisbury, was charged on Tuesday with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault on a female. Black was jailed without bond due to the domestic nature of the incident.

Police say they were called to respond to the 600 block of Brenner Avenue on March 25 just after 8:30 a.m. A woman at the residence told police that Black attacked her. Police noted blood on the door and throughout the apartment. The woman had lacerations and bruises on her nose and cheek. She told police that Black had punched, kicked, and choked her.

The woman was treated at the hospital for her injuries.

