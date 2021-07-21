Major NC high school athletics oversight overhaul proposed

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Republican senators are proposing a dramatic change in the oversight of North Carolina interscholastic public school sports.

They unveiled a bill Tuesday that would essentially remove the North Carolina High School Athletic Association as the organization that carries out rules set by the State Board of Education.

The association would be replaced in the 2022-23 school year by a North Carolina Interscholastic Athletic Commission that sits within state government but is independent.

Commission members would be picked by the governor and legislative leaders.

The measure surfaced after lawmakers have questioned publicly association leaders about the nonprofit’s authority and its large financial assets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.