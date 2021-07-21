Large Metro63 Industrial project announced for Kannapolis

NC DHHS Flu
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis welcomes the Trammell Crow Company (TCC), who has announced they have purchased 94 acres of property off I-85 at Lane Street, exit 63. The property located at 5700 Royce Street will be developed as the Metro63 Logistics Center.

The firm plans to construct a new 755,928 square foot Class A speculative development. The facility will be built to house a wide variety of logistics users and will include a cross-dock configuration, 190 truck courts, 172 trailer drops, 490 parking spaces and 10 acres of auxiliary parking for additional trailer and/or auto parking. Construction is expected to begin this month and the building would be ready to open in August 2022.

“While TCC develops several product types across its logistics platform, we particularly noted demand indicators for large cross-dock facilities, like Metro63, that serve both the local Charlotte and regional populations, including the Triad, the Triangle, Wilmington, Asheville, and Richmond, Va.,” said Woody Coley, Senior Vice President for TCC. Coley is leading the firm’s industrial and office development efforts in North Carolina. “We could not have advanced our progress on Metro63 without great collaboration with the City of Kannapolis, Cabarrus County, and a local team including Avison Young, OAK Engineering, Samet Corporation, Merriman Schmitt Architects, Nexsen-Pruet, and other local consultants.”

“This development is an opportunity to bring more jobs to our City. This site is ideally situated for a logistics company as it is convenient to the Charlotte and Piedmont Triad regions and all of the assets a firm needs to be successful. We look forward to assisting Trammell Crow Company in finding the best employers and companies for this development in the months ahead,” commented Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant.

Metro63 is located less than half a mile from I-85, 25 miles northeast of uptown Charlotte. The site is within a 35-minute drive of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

