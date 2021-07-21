NC DHHS Flu
Kannapolis hopes to flush the competition in “Best Bathroom” contest

With benches, fountains, putting green, the Pump House on West Avenue is a great place to take a sit
The Pump House is located on West Avenue in downtown Kannapolis.
The Pump House is located on West Avenue in downtown Kannapolis.(Phil Bumgardner | City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - This story may not sit right with everyone, but the City of Kannapolis is hoping that it can win a “Best Bathroom” contest.

The Pump House restroom on West Avenue near the Atrium Health Ballpark has been selected as one of the top ten public restrooms in America. The contest, sponsored by Cintas, selected ten finalists based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements.

According to its Community News Facebook page, the City of Kannapolis describes the the Pump House on West Avenue as a “beautiful place to rest, relax and have fun. In the middle of a beautiful tree lined street the Pump House is surrounded by water fountains, lit by a rainbow of colors, urban swings, public art sculptures, murals, a putting green, entertainment stages, and fun inspirational quotes from children’s books. Vibrant outdoor furniture creates a great hang out spot right outside of the Pump House doors with numerous businesses, restaurants, and a brewery just a few steps away. It’s a great place for children and adults alike. City staff keeps the area spotless - inside and out every day.”

City leaders encourage visitors not to stall, but to cast their votes here- www.bestrestroom.com/us/ - you can vote every day until August 10.

