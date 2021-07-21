Hot sunshine, smoke from distant fires in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The slow-moving front that’s helped to trigger the recent rain has finally pushed south and out the WBTV viewing area, so rain is out of the forecast and sunshine is back in.

Al Conklin's Wednesday morning forecast (WBTV)

While the humidity levels will be tolerable again today, this afternoon will be suddenly hot again with a high near 90 degrees.

The sun may appear a little hazy at times over the next couple of days, as smoke from western wildfires gets pushed down our way along a northwest-blowing jet stream.

The air quality forecast is moderate today, which is actually quite typical for the Carolinas during the summer months.

The added smoke scatters sunlight, so there’s a good chance the sunrises and sunsets over the next couple of days may appear more vibrant.

More sunshine and hotter temperatures return for the rest of the week and the weekend, with highs in the seasonal lower 90s for Thursday through Sunday.

The thunderstorm risk appears pretty low through the back end of the workweek but will rise a little bit – to about 20% - over the weekend.

Still, the bigger issue may be the heat index, which could push the mid to upper 90s for a while both Saturday and Sunday afternoons as the humidity level returns to seasonally high levels.

