Good news for Rowan County softball player in hospital

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time since their 15-year-old daughter was taken to the hospital last Saturday, the family of Kassidy Sechler got some good news. Kassidy collapsed on the softball field last Saturday and is in critical condition at Brenner Children’s Hospital.

“It’s the first, what we feel is a positive, nothing’s gone backwards report,” said Todd Sechler. “Everything is good. We are reminded she’s still in critical and in failure, but everything is going in te right direction as of today. It’s the first time we’ve had a good, positive report.”

Kassidy’s mother also provided a positive report on the Prayers for Kassidy Facebook page.

“Today is a really big day because they are making a lot of changes and implementing some new procedures. It’s still a marathon with mountains and valleys but it seems as though Kas is starting to climb out of this valley,” Kathy Sechler posted. “This is the best report the family has received since this started but the medical staff reminded Kathy she is still critical.”

The family also said it has been amazed at the support it has received from the community, and from around the country and the world.

“Oh, it’s just overwhelming, I mean it’s, I don’t even know how to put it into words. We definitely never expected anything like this,” said Todd Sechler.

Kassidy Sechler was part of the 2019 Rowan County Little League World Series Champion team coached by Steve Yang.

“Kassidy is one of those players that once you meet for the first time, you’re like wow, this is an awesome kid,” Yang said.

That team went from the World Series to Washington, D.C., and the White House for a meet and greet with President Trump. As one of the girls of summer, Kassidy and her teammates captured the hearts of this community. And now the community is showing its love.

“This is such a rare situation that it’s opened up eyes for everyone that it can happen to such a young child,” Yang added.

Community members have been praying for Kassidy and her family, and a vigil is planned Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Salisbury Community Park. There is also a GoFundMe page that has been established to help the Sechlers with medical bills and other expenses associated with Kassidy’s hospitalization: https://www.gofundme.com/f/swnqau-prayers-for-kassidy?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

Those wanting to send cards to Kassidy and the family can send them to Kassidy Sechler, C/O New Hope UMC, P.O. Box 110, Bethania, NC 27010.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.