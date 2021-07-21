NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Getting hot... and a little smoky too!

First Alert Weather: That haze you’re seeing isn’t high humidity. It’s smoke from western wildfires.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - That haze you’re seeing isn’t high humidity. It’s smoke from western wildfires.

This is what we are tracking this week:

  • Smoke hangs around
  • Heat cranks up
  • Small T-storm chances

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Leigh Brock's Wednesday afternoon forecast
Leigh Brock's Wednesday afternoon forecast(WBTV)

After cooler temps for a few days, we are returning to summer.

Highs will be close to 90 degrees this afternoon.

Thunderstorm chances will be low both today and tomorrow.

You may notice the smoke though. There are forest fires out west. The jet stream is towing the smoke from them all the way across the country.

Yesterday, the highest concentrations were over the northeast.

The smoke is creeping south today and tomorrow. As of now, there aren’t increased health concerns. However, we will let you know if that changes. You may notice a really nice sunrise and sunset though.

Friday will be another muggy one. Highs will be in the low 90s and storm chances will be low.

Then comes the weekend! Not much will change though.

We will reach highs in the low 90s, with the humidity back in full force. There’s a 20% chance for an afternoon thunderstorm each day.

There’s no break for next week either. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s with a few stray afternoon thunderstorms.

Make it a great day!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kassidy Sechler is in the hospital after suffering a medical emergency this past weekend.
Family, community asking for prayers for young softball player after medical emergency
Altavia Gill was waiting for a city bus, going home after seeing friends. That’s when a man...
Caught on video: Brutal random attack leaves Charlotte woman seriously injured, family enraged
Three arrested for stealing guns from Lincoln County home
Three charged with stealing guns from Lincolnton home
Alexander County commissioner killed in car crash traveling to Ohio
Alexander County commissioner killed in car crash traveling to Ohio
Crowder Dixon Road has often been the scene of suspicious activity, according to law enforcement.
Tryst with a twist: planned sexual encounter ends with arrest

Latest News

Leigh Brock's Wednesday afternoon forecast
Leigh Brock's Wednesday afternoon forecast
Al Conklin's Wednesday morning forecast
Hot sunshine, smoke from distant fires in the forecast
Al Conklin's Wednesday morning forecast
Al Conklin's Wednesday morning forecast
First Alert Forecast Tuesday at 11 p.m.
First Alert Forecast Tuesday at 11 p.m.