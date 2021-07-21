Getting hot... and a little smoky too!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - That haze you’re seeing isn’t high humidity. It’s smoke from western wildfires.

This is what we are tracking this week:

Smoke hangs around

Heat cranks up

Small T-storm chances

Leigh Brock's Wednesday afternoon forecast (WBTV)

After cooler temps for a few days, we are returning to summer.

Highs will be close to 90 degrees this afternoon.

Thunderstorm chances will be low both today and tomorrow.

You may notice the smoke though. There are forest fires out west. The jet stream is towing the smoke from them all the way across the country.

Yesterday, the highest concentrations were over the northeast.

The smoke is creeping south today and tomorrow. As of now, there aren’t increased health concerns. However, we will let you know if that changes. You may notice a really nice sunrise and sunset though.

Friday will be another muggy one. Highs will be in the low 90s and storm chances will be low.

Then comes the weekend! Not much will change though.

We will reach highs in the low 90s, with the humidity back in full force. There’s a 20% chance for an afternoon thunderstorm each day.

There’s no break for next week either. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s with a few stray afternoon thunderstorms.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

