A friend’s gift turns out to be $2M winning scratch-off ticket in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - There are friends - and then there are best friends. And one Charlotte woman may have the best of best friends thanks to a special gift.

The woman got a lottery scratch-off ticket from her friend as a gift. A present she won’t soon forget.

The $20 ticket turned out to be a $2 million winner.

But this Charlotte woman isn’t the only one walking away a little richer.

We stopped by the Gaston County store that sold the winning ticket and talked to the grateful owner who is getting a nice check too.

Vedang Trivedi has owned the Lucia Food Mart on Killian Road in Stanley for only three months. He thought he was selling just another scratch-off ticket. But that “100x The Cash” scratcher wasn’t just any ticket.

“Yesterday I heard a couple of customers come in and they said ‘you sold the winning ticket,” Trivedi said.

It was worth $2 million, and even though Trivedi didn’t scratch it himself - his store is getting a cut of the winnings.

“The only thing I need from the lottery department is a big ole’ poster that says ‘$2 million-winning ticket sold at this location’ that is all I need,” Trivedi said.

The Trivedis say any prize at all is something to be grateful for.

The store owner tells us he thinks his store will get about $10,000 for the winning ticket.

As for the actual ticket winner - she had the choice of taking fixed payments of $100,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. She chose the lump sum.

