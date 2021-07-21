NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Dog rescued after swimming out into the sea

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALES (CNN) - A dog that got carried away, figuratively and literally, while swimming in the sea was found miles from where he went in.

The dog, named Ollie, was probably exhausted after authorities in the UK said he was found on a rocky outcropping in Wales.

The springer spaniel had jumped in for a swim and reportedly kept paddling out to sea.

He was missing for three hours and was discovered on some cliffs, roughly three miles away from where he got in.

Volunteer responders with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution rescued Ollie and returned him safely to his owner.

After his long swim, Ollie appeared to be grateful for the boat ride back.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kassidy Sechler is in the hospital after suffering a medical emergency this past weekend.
Family, community asking for prayers for young softball player after medical emergency
Altavia Gill was waiting for a city bus, going home after seeing friends. That’s when a man...
Caught on video: Brutal random attack leaves Charlotte woman seriously injured, family enraged
Three arrested for stealing guns from Lincoln County home
Three charged with stealing guns from Lincolnton home
Alexander County commissioner killed in car crash traveling to Ohio
Alexander County commissioner killed in car crash traveling to Ohio
Crowder Dixon Road has often been the scene of suspicious activity, according to law enforcement.
Tryst with a twist: planned sexual encounter ends with arrest

Latest News

Officials hope this image will leave a lasting impression with drivers to follow speed limits...
Cub hit by vehicle at Yosemite National park, mother grieves loss of her young
The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi rejects 2 Republicans to serve on Jan. 6 Capitol riot panel
COVID outbreak hits N.C. fire department, three firefighters hospitalized
COVID outbreak hits N.C. fire department, three firefighters hospitalized
The order had been issued Wednesday morning for parts of La Porte, a city about 25 miles...
Shelter order lifted after chemical release at Texas plant