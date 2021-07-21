NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Detectives searching for man who robbed Cotswold Circle K store at gunpoint

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify the man who...
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify the man who robbed a Circle K store at gunpoint.(CMPD)
By Alex Giles
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify the man who robbed a Circle K store at gunpoint.

The robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 at the Circle K on Randolph Road near the Cotswold Village shopping center.

Surveillance footage from the store shows a man walk into the business and approach the front counter.

“The suspect walked directly in the building, went up to the counter, asked for a pack of cigarettes,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

In the audio from the surveillance footage, the suspect can be heard speaking to the store clerk. The suspect specified that he wanted a pack of Newport cigarettes. As the employee turned to grab the man his product, the suspect brandished a gun.

“Give me all the money,” the suspect can be heard saying in the video.

The clerk appeared to be surprised but then complied with the suspect’s request when the man repeated himself. After the suspect received a wad of cash from the store clerk, he secured the money and turned to leave the store.

“Don’t come out,” said the suspect to the clerk before leaving.

Johnson praised the clerk for the way in which she handled the situation.

“It’s a very scary situation. The clerk handled it perfectly,” explained Johnson.

The detective explained that it is not totally uncommon to see an armed robbery happen in broad daylight in busy part of town.

“Usually crimes occur more at night, than during the day,” said Johnson. “It’s a very busy location. This suspect could have been a very desperate person.”

Johnson said the suspect is believed to be around 5′5″ with a heavyset build.

“The videos and pictures are clear as day so if anybody saw this video that knew him, they would definitely be able to ID him as our suspect,” said Johnson.

Anyone with information about the Circle K robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kassidy Sechler is in the hospital after suffering a medical emergency this past weekend.
Family, community asking for prayers for young softball player after medical emergency
Altavia Gill was waiting for a city bus, going home after seeing friends. That’s when a man...
Caught on video: Brutal random attack leaves Charlotte woman seriously injured, family enraged
Three arrested for stealing guns from Lincoln County home
Three charged with stealing guns from Lincolnton home
Alexander County commissioner killed in car crash traveling to Ohio
Alexander County commissioner killed in car crash traveling to Ohio
Crowder Dixon Road has often been the scene of suspicious activity, according to law enforcement.
Tryst with a twist: planned sexual encounter ends with arrest

Latest News

Carowinds no longer requires reservations
Carowinds extends summer season, stops requiring reservations
COVID outbreak hits N.C. fire department, three firefighters hospitalized
COVID outbreak hits N.C. fire department, three firefighters hospitalized
CMPD to address increase in sexual assault cases
Sexual assault, rape cases up 42 percent in Charlotte, according to CMPD
Eugene William Black, Jr., 27 was jailed without bond.
Man charged in domestic assault in March