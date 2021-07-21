Crime Stoppers: Detectives searching for man who robbed Cotswold Circle K store at gunpoint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify the man who robbed a Circle K store at gunpoint.

The robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 at the Circle K on Randolph Road near the Cotswold Village shopping center.

Surveillance footage from the store shows a man walk into the business and approach the front counter.

“The suspect walked directly in the building, went up to the counter, asked for a pack of cigarettes,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

In the audio from the surveillance footage, the suspect can be heard speaking to the store clerk. The suspect specified that he wanted a pack of Newport cigarettes. As the employee turned to grab the man his product, the suspect brandished a gun.

“Give me all the money,” the suspect can be heard saying in the video.

The clerk appeared to be surprised but then complied with the suspect’s request when the man repeated himself. After the suspect received a wad of cash from the store clerk, he secured the money and turned to leave the store.

“Don’t come out,” said the suspect to the clerk before leaving.

Johnson praised the clerk for the way in which she handled the situation.

“It’s a very scary situation. The clerk handled it perfectly,” explained Johnson.

The detective explained that it is not totally uncommon to see an armed robbery happen in broad daylight in busy part of town.

“Usually crimes occur more at night, than during the day,” said Johnson. “It’s a very busy location. This suspect could have been a very desperate person.”

Johnson said the suspect is believed to be around 5′5″ with a heavyset build.

“The videos and pictures are clear as day so if anybody saw this video that knew him, they would definitely be able to ID him as our suspect,” said Johnson.

Anyone with information about the Circle K robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.