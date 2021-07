ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina fire department has been overcome by a COVID-19 outbreak.

Fire officials with the Albemarle Fire Department say three of its firefighters are in the hospital because of the virus.

3 firefighters with the Albemarle Fire Department are in the hospital with COVID-19. A total of 10 firefighters have tested positive @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/eqUJFLdy36 — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) July 21, 2021

A total of 10 firefighters within the department have tested positive.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.