Couple charged in California fire sparked by gender reveal

A plume of smoke from the El Dorado Fire is seen from the Interstate 10 in Loma Linda, Calif.,...
A plume of smoke from the El Dorado Fire is seen from the Interstate 10 in Loma Linda, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. In Southern California, a fast-moving fire in the foothills of Yucaipa has prompted evacuation orders for Oak Glen, a farm community that just opened its apple-picking season to the public. Cal Fire's San Bernardino unit said the fire has scorched at least 800 acres and was burning at a "moderate to dangerous" rate of spread.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A couple whose gender reveal ceremony sparked a Southern California wildfire that killed a firefighter last year have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The San Bernardino County district attorney says Refugio Manuel Jimenez Jr. and Angela Renee Jimenez pleaded not guilty Monday to charges involving the El Dorado Fire.

The fire killed firefighter Charles Morton last September.

Authorities say the family set off a smoke-generating pyrotechnic in dry grass at a park near Yucaipa, east of Los Angeles.

The blaze injured 13 other people and forced the evacuations of hundreds of residents. It destroyed five homes and 15 other buildings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

