NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CMPD to address increase in sexual assault cases in Charlotte

By Paige Pauroso
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it is seeing a spike in sexual assault cases across the city,

Police will address the increase in reported sexual assaults at its weekly press conference Wednesday.

CMPD release crime statistics for first half of year, violent crime up 5 percent

Last week, CMPD reported that overall crime in Charlotte is down 6 percent this year compared to the first six months of 2020.

However, violent crime is up by 5 percent, and aggravated assaults are up 13 percent.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kassidy Sechler is in the hospital after suffering a medical emergency this past weekend.
Family, community asking for prayers for young softball player after medical emergency
Alexander County commissioner killed in car crash traveling to Ohio
Alexander County commissioner killed in car crash traveling to Ohio
Three arrested for stealing guns from Lincoln County home
Three charged with stealing guns from Lincolnton home
The Asheboro Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez,...
AMBER Alert canceled for 3 children believed to have been abducted in North Carolina
Crowder Dixon Road has often been the scene of suspicious activity, according to law enforcement.
Tryst with a twist: planned sexual encounter ends with arrest

Latest News

Eugene William Black, Jr., 27 was jailed without bond.
Man charged in domestic assault in March
Couple whose gender reveal party sparked California wildfire charged in death of Hotshot crew...
Couple whose gender reveal party sparked California wildfire charged in death of Hotshot crew boss
York County deputies searching for shooting suspect in Clover
N.C. Gov. Cooper expected to address state’s mask guidance