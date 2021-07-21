CMPD to address increase in sexual assault cases in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it is seeing a spike in sexual assault cases across the city,

Police will address the increase in reported sexual assaults at its weekly press conference Wednesday.

Last week, CMPD reported that overall crime in Charlotte is down 6 percent this year compared to the first six months of 2020.

However, violent crime is up by 5 percent, and aggravated assaults are up 13 percent.

