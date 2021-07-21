City of Salisbury Finance Director Shannon C. Moore resigns

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Shannon C. Moore has resigned as finance director with the City of Salisbury, according to a press release. Her last day is Friday, July 30.

As finance director, Moore was responsible for managing the planning, organizing and directing the financial activities of the city, which includes accounting, payroll, budget preparation, performance management, benchmarking, debt management, purchasing, billing/collections, and investment and cash management activities.

Moore served three years as project manager for new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software implementation, and completed the issuance of three debt packages in her first year as finance director. Those debt packages include the Fibrant refinancing, the purchase of a fire truck and the construction of Fire Station 6, and most recently the issuance of $46.5 million Water & Sewer Revenue Bonds in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic --the first new issue of revenue bonds for the city in over 10 years.

“I’m most proud of the many successes our finance department and the City has accomplished during my four-year tenure as finance director,” said Moore. “Successes like upgrading the city’s bonds from A3 to AA- and the refinancing of several debt packages that ultimately will save the City millions over time. I worked with an amazing team of finance professionals who I will miss dearly as I move on to the next chapter in my career. I’m confident that they will continue to serve the residents of Salisbury well.”

“Shannon is a well-respected finance professional in the public finance industry and will be missed not only by the finance department, but by her co-workers throughout the City,” said City Manager W. Lane Bailey. “She was a tremendous help to me in my first few months as Salisbury City Manager, and led us through some very challenging periods over the past four years. I wish her all the best as she transitions to the private sector.”

Moore has been with the city for nearly 12 years, most recently serving as budget and performance manager before her latest promotion. In that position, she managed the city’s $80 million annual budget, including the general fund, four major enterprise funds, three capital funds and two internal service funds. She also oversaw the city’s transition to a 10-year Capital Improvement Program (CIP), resulting in more than $4.9 million of general fund projects budgeted in the first year.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in corporate finance and a M.B.A. from Western Carolina University. Moore also holds a Municipal Administration Certificate from the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government, and was a recent member of the Alliance for Innovation Academy.

Wade Furches will serve as interim finance director until a permanent director is named.

