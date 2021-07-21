Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis earns top honors

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - After five rounds of online voting that spanned over a month to find the top Low-A ballpark in Minor League Baseball, Atrium Health Ballpark blasted by LECOM Park in the championship series to win the Ballpark Digest 2021 Best of the Ballparks annual contest in its inaugural season as home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

“This award would not be possible without the vision of the City of Kannapolis, all of the design and construction partners that collaborated on the project, and most importantly the continued support of our community and fan base,” Cannon Ballers General Manager Matt Millward said. “We are beyond honored to receive the distinction as Best of the Ballparks, but this is only the beginning of an amazing future ahead for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and Atrium Health Ballpark. The best is yet to come!”

All 30 Low-A teams throughout MiLB were represented in the fan-inspired contest, as Atrium Health Ballpark advanced to the Low-A championship round by receiving 64 percent of the votes against Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. In the finals, Atrium Health Ballpark jumped out to an early lead during the week-long round, eventually cruising by LECOM Park with 65 percent of the votes for the White Sox Low-A affiliate home.

Atrium Health Ballpark is a $52 million stadium that is built to be a sports and entertainment venue in the center of a project to revitalize the historic downtown Kannapolis. The ground that the Cannon Ballers play on used to be home to the largest mill in the world for a number of years, Cannon Mills. Now, it is home to a family-filled ballpark on game days and non-gamedays, welcoming fans from all over the country.

“It was a delayed opening for Atrium Health Ballpark after losing the 2020 season, but it definitely was worth the wait,” said Ballpark Digest Publisher Kevin Reichard. “The win in our Best of the Ballparks vote shows the impact the new ballpark has already made in the Kannapolis community.”

After only opening up to the community as a public park (playground, splash pad, walking trail) and restaurant in 2020 due to COVID-19, the state-of-the-art ballpark celebrated its opening day in 2021 on May 4th. Since then, fans who have stepped foot inside Atrium Health Ballpark have witnessed sell-out crowds at full capacity, the world-renowned Human Cannonball Show, walk-off wins, and much more.

To learn more about Atrium Health Ballpark and the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, visit kcballers.com.

