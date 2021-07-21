NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Alabama city leader won’t quit after using racial slur

Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday...
Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday night reflected something the city’s Black mayor had said during an earlier private meeting.(Source: Facebook/City of Tarrant)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARRANT, Ala. (AP) — A white city leader in Alabama was captured on video using a racial slur toward Black people during a council meeting.

Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday night reflected something the city’s Black mayor had said during an earlier private meeting.

Warning: This story contains a video with profanity that has been bleeped. Viewer discretion advised.

Bryant says he won’t apologize and might run for mayor.

Others are calling for his resignation.

Standing up from his council seat during a public session and referring to a Black female council member, Bryant asked: “Do we have a house (n-word) in here?”

Some in the audience gasped at his use of the phrase.

Warning: This video contains profanity that has been bleeped. Viewer discretion advised.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kassidy Sechler is in the hospital after suffering a medical emergency this past weekend.
Family, community asking for prayers for young softball player after medical emergency
Altavia Gill was waiting for a city bus, going home after seeing friends. That’s when a man...
Caught on video: Brutal random attack leaves Charlotte woman seriously injured, family enraged
Three arrested for stealing guns from Lincoln County home
Three charged with stealing guns from Lincolnton home
Alexander County commissioner killed in car crash traveling to Ohio
Alexander County commissioner killed in car crash traveling to Ohio
Crowder Dixon Road has often been the scene of suspicious activity, according to law enforcement.
Tryst with a twist: planned sexual encounter ends with arrest

Latest News

Carowinds no longer requires reservations
Carowinds extends summer season, stops requiring reservations
Officials hope this image will leave a lasting impression with drivers to follow speed limits...
Cub hit by vehicle at Yosemite National park, mother grieves loss of her young
The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi rejects 2 Republicans to serve on Jan. 6 Capitol riot panel
COVID outbreak hits N.C. fire department, three firefighters hospitalized
COVID outbreak hits N.C. fire department, three firefighters hospitalized