76-year-old man reported missing from Cabarrus County, Silver Alert issued

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 76-year-old man reported missing from Cabarrus County has triggered a Silver Alert Wednesday.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Ruben Edgar Gregory Jr. Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Gregory, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He’s described as a 76-year-old white man, standing 5′8″ tall and weighing 200 pounds with balding gray hair and green eyes. Officials did not provide a picture.

Gregory was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat with an eagle and yellow stitched writing, a brown t-shirt, blue jeans, brown loafers.

He was reported missing from Fenton Place in Harrisburg, the same place he was last seen.

Officials gave a vehicle description of a 2010 black Toyota Tundra with NC license plate number TDK-8622.

Anyone with information about Gregory should call detectives at the Cabarrus County Sheriffs Office at 704-920-3000.

