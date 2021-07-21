NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

2 arrested, $70,000 worth of drugs seized in Whiteville bust, police say

Police say say one-half pound of cocaine, over a kilo of methamphetamine, approximately an...
Police say say one-half pound of cocaine, over a kilo of methamphetamine, approximately an ounce of heroin, a firearm, various pills, two vehicles, and $6,000 in cash were seized(Whiteville Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement officials say $70,000 worth of illegal drugs are off the streets following a bust in Whiteville on Tuesday.

According to a news release, a joint investigation by the Whiteville Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation was initiated in December which resulted in the arrests of Marion Lamont Flowers, 40, and Courtney Yvette Williams, 35, both of Whiteville.

During Tuesday’s bust, law enforcement seized one-half pound of cocaine, over a kilo of methamphetamine, approximately one ounce of heroin, a firearm, various pills, two vehicles, and $6,000 in cash.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office also began a separate investigation into Flowers in February. Undercover agents made controlled purchases of cocaine from Flowers during the course of that investigation, a news release stated.

Williams was charged with one count of trafficking methamphatmine, while Flowers is facing over 30 felony charges including trafficking cocaine and trafficking methamphetamine.

Flowers was booked into the Columbus County Detention Center under a $1.6 million bond while Williams was given a $100,000 bond.

Courtney Williams, left, and Marion Flowers
Courtney Williams, left, and Marion Flowers(Whiteville Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kassidy Sechler is in the hospital after suffering a medical emergency this past weekend.
Family, community asking for prayers for young softball player after medical emergency
Altavia Gill was waiting for a city bus, going home after seeing friends. That’s when a man...
Caught on video: Brutal random attack leaves Charlotte woman seriously injured, family enraged
Three arrested for stealing guns from Lincoln County home
Three charged with stealing guns from Lincolnton home
Alexander County commissioner killed in car crash traveling to Ohio
Alexander County commissioner killed in car crash traveling to Ohio
New N.C. guidance: Unvaccinated high schoolers, students through 8th grade should wear masks in school

Latest News

New N.C. guidance: Unvaccinated high schoolers, students through 8th grade should wear masks in school
Kassidy's parents have been keeping folks updated on the Prayers For Kassidy Facebook page.
Good news for Rowan County softball player in hospital
Steppes Stagvelt Starwolf, 63, and Stevie Jenna Starwolf, 53, were arrested and charged with...
Hung jury leads to mistrial in case of ill treatment of animals in Lancaster County, S.C.
The firm plans to construct a new 755,928 square foot Class A speculative development.
Large Metro63 Industrial project announced for Kannapolis