NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

US renews public health emergency for COVID

By CNN
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States remains in a public health emergency because of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the declaration for another 90 days.

The declaration allows for the emergency use authorization of vaccines, the access of funds to address the emergency and the deployment of military trauma care providers.

The United States has been in a public health emergency since late January 2020.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston answers a question from WBTV's Chief Investigative Reporter...
After weeks of silence, CMS superintendent responds to Myers Park students’ reports of rape, sexual assault
The Asheboro Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez,...
AMBER Alert canceled for 3 children believed to have been abducted in North Carolina
Steven Woods, II, was charged by deputies.
One charged after deputy witnesses 100 mile-an-hour street race on I-85
Ahmad Rashad Adams, 35, of Salisbury, was charged.
Arrest made after two exchange gunfire, bullets break windows at Salisbury convenience store
One killed in crash in north Charlotte neighborhood
One killed in crash in north Charlotte neighborhood

Latest News

Three arrested for stealing guns from Lincoln County home
Three charged with stealing guns from Lincolnton home
Waco father Steven Anderson is recovering in a local hospital after being shot in the face...
Central Texas father fights for life after being shot while taking out trash
FILE - Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
New cybersecurity order issued for US pipeline operators
The CDC hopes to have a vaccine for young children by the end of the year.
What's the holdup on vaccines for kids?
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the...
White House hosts Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers