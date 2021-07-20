Tryst with a twist: planned sexual encounter ends with arrest

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - What deputies say was a planned sexual encounter for one man resulted in charges on a dead end road in Rowan County.

According to the report, a Rowan County man “picked up” a woman on Long Street last Wednesday at approximately 3:00 p.m. The two then drove to Crowder Dixon Road off Bringle Ferry Road in order to engage in a sex act. Investigators say people frequently drive to that road for various reasons, including drugs and sexual activity.

A deputy with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office spotted the car and went to investigate. The driver then started the car and started to pull away, but then stopped when the deputy turned on the blue lights.

The driver told the deputy that the two were “talking,” but the woman said that the man had agreed to pay her $20 for a sex act. The deputy also found a small bag of cocaine on the floorboard and an open container of Icehouse beer.

The woman, now identified as Vickie Owings, 52, of Salisbury, was charged on Monday with drug possession. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible, deputies say.

