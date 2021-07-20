NC DHHS Flu
Three charged with stealing guns from Lincolnton home

The four stolen guns were valued at $3,700, according to deputies.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were arrested for stealing guns from a home in Lincoln County.

Deputies say Melissa Jane Cherry-Pastula, 35, from Lincolnton, Preston Chase Lowery, 18, from Lincolnton, and Justin Ryan Showmake, 19, from Conover, are accused of stealing the guns from a home in Lincolnton on July 2.

The four stolen guns were valued at $3,700, according to deputies.

They have been charged with one count of 2nd-degree burglary; one count of conspiracy to commit 2nd-degree burglary; four counts of larceny of a firearm; and four counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Shoemake was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under an $80,000 secured bond. Cherry-Pastula was jailed under a $60,000 secured bond and Lowery under a $58,000 secured bond.

