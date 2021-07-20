Third N.C. vaccination lottery winners to be drawn Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Is this your shot at winning $1 million?

The next round of winners of the North Carolina COVID-19 vaccination lottery will be drawn Wednesday morning.

This will be the state’s third drawing.

After the numbers are drawn for both contests, North Carolina health officials will determine the identities of the vaccinated individuals that correspond to those numbers, and then make sure the winners do not fall under any exclusions from participation in the program.

The drawing is part of the state’s “Bringing Summer Back” campaign, which was initiated to encourage North Carolina residents to get COVID-19 vaccination.

The adult winner wins the grand prize of $1 million, which ends up being more than 702,000 after taxes.

Minors between the ages of 12 to 17, who have been vaccinated, are eligible for the $125,000 prize for post-secondary education.

There will be one more drawing on August 4.

Last week, Pineville resident Natalie Everett was announced as the $1-million winner. The $125,000 scholarship winner was revealed as 16-year old high school student Jessica Klima of Greensboro.

Shelly Wyramon, a teacher from Winston Salem, won the first $1 million prize. 14-year-old high school freshman Vania Martinez, from Wilmington, won $125,000 toward post-secondary education.

Your Shot at A Million, Summer Cash 4 College and the $25 Summer Card are part of the state’s Bringing Summer Back get-out-the-vaccine campaign to increase awareness of the availability and safety of COVID-19 vaccines and to encourage North Carolinians to get their shot.

Executive Order 219, which has concurrence from the North Carolina Council of State, authorizes the drawings.

