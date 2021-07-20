Suspect speeds off in woman’s Cadillac during test drive

NC DHHS Flu
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The term “let the buyer beware” didn’t apply to one woman’s attempt to sell her car through social media site Facebook. In this case, it was the seller who needed to be wary of the customer.

According to Salisbury Police, a woman posted her Cadillac CTS for sale on Facebook. A person replying to the ad wanted to take the car for a test drive. The woman agreed.

On Thursday night just before 9:00 p.m., as the two were driving the Caddy, the suspect told the woman that he believed the air in one of the tires was low. They pulled over into the parking lot at Sheetz near Jake Alexander Boulevard. When the woman got out at the air pump, the suspect sped away towards I-85.

Police were called to begin the investigation. Detective Jacob Easler canvassed the area and was able to locate the car in an area near Cooper and Hill Streets in Salisbury. Police were able to gather evidence from the CTS and returned it to the owner.

Police say this is an open investigation and that charges are likely.

Sgt. Russ DeSantis with the Salisbury Police Department reminded folks selling vehicles that they should be careful when it comes to let they let drive their vehicle, and recommended that the seller hold the prospective buyer’s driver’s license during the test drive.

