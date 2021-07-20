NC DHHS Flu
Some get rain today, many will get none

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert continues today, but it’s really geared for neighborhoods south of Charlotte, as most of the rain today looks to fall along the NC/SC border. 

This is what we are tracking today:

  • Best chance for rain along NC/Sc border
  • Clouds dominate, temps stay down
  • Hot 90s and tropical humidity back soon

Clouds will dominate again today, keeping a lid on just how hot we can get. 

Most neighborhoods outside of the mountains will only make a run back up into the lower 80s, about 10° below average for late July. 

The rain risk is very low north of Charlotte.  In fact, there may be a few breaks of sunshine in the I-40 corridor.

The slow-moving front that’s helped to trigger the recent rain will push south and out the WBTV viewing area Wednesday, so the rain chance will fall as more sunshine returns to the forecast. 

Wednesday afternoon will be very warm as well, offering readings in the mid to upper 80s.

More sunshine and hotter temperatures return for the rest of the week with highs in the seasonal lower 90s for Thursday through Sunday. 

The thunderstorm risk appears pretty low through the back end of the workweek but will rise a bit over the weekend. 

Still, the bigger issue may be the heat index, which could push the upper 90s for a while both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on-the-go with the free WBTV Weather app.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

