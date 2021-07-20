N.C. gas prices are 89 cents higher than last year but still among least expensive states

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s gas prices are 89 cents higher than they were in the state in 2020, but the state still ranks among one of the least expensive in the country.

Since Memorial Day weekend, AAA says gas prices in the Carolinas have continued to see an uptick due to high crude oil prices.

“Prices are showing little-to-no signs of relief at the gas pump,” said Tiffany Wright, Public Affairs Director, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “However, based on such strong gasoline demand numbers, these prices still aren’t stopping motorists from filling up.”

North Carolina’s gas price average is currently at $2.90. This is 2 cents more expensive than June and 89 cents more expensive than last year.

AAA says South Carolina’s gas price average increased by 5 cents on the week, currently at $2.91. This is 14 cents more expensive than a month ago and 99 cents more expensive than last year.

Despite this, both North Carolina and South Carolina are a part of the nation’s top 10 least expensive markets.

According to AAA, the national gas price average has increased 13 cents to $3.17. That is 98 cents more than a year ago, but 41 cents cheaper than this time in July 2014, when the national average was last above $3/gallon.

AAA expects higher pump prices to be the norm throughout the summer.

During the last seven days, 25 state averages increased by at least two cents, with 11 of those seeing jumps of a nickel or more.

