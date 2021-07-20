NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Hours-long standoff with police near NC Music Factory ends without further incident

Standoff with police near NC Music Factory ends without further incident
Standoff with police near NC Music Factory ends without further incident(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An hours-long standoff near the NC Music Factory ended peacefully early Tuesday.

Police say they responded to a domestic violence call around 8 p.m. Monday evening on NC Music Factory Boulevard.

Officials say a man got into an argument with his girlfriend and then shot a round into his apartment floor.

A woman was able to get out of the apartment safely.

The man surrounded after CMPD SWAT threw a flash bomb on his balcony.

Police did not say if there will be any charges filed.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Woods, II, was charged by deputies.
One charged after deputy witnesses 100 mile-an-hour street race on I-85
CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston answers a question from WBTV's Chief Investigative Reporter...
After weeks of silence, CMS superintendent responds to Myers Park students’ reports of rape, sexual assault
Ahmad Rashad Adams, 35, of Salisbury, was charged.
Arrest made after two exchange gunfire, bullets break windows at Salisbury convenience store
One killed in crash in north Charlotte neighborhood
One killed in crash in north Charlotte neighborhood
The Asheboro Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez,...
AMBER Alert issued for 3 missing children believed to be abducted in North Carolina

Latest News

Crews repair traffic light after two-car crash in south Charlotte
Crews repair traffic light after two-car crash in south Charlotte
The American Academy of Pediatrics announced Monday that it recommends universal masking in...
Parents sound off on new guidance regarding masks in schools from pediatricians group
An affordable home options was unveiled Friday in west Charlotte. (Photo: Oseye Studios)
Affordable home unveiled in west Charlotte as push continues for more options
‘It’s a disgrace’: Father of homicide victim blames judges for not locking up daughter’s...
‘It’s a disgrace’: Father of homicide victim blames judges for not locking up daughter’s alleged killer