Hours-long standoff with police near NC Music Factory ends without further incident
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An hours-long standoff near the NC Music Factory ended peacefully early Tuesday.
Police say they responded to a domestic violence call around 8 p.m. Monday evening on NC Music Factory Boulevard.
Officials say a man got into an argument with his girlfriend and then shot a round into his apartment floor.
A woman was able to get out of the apartment safely.
The man surrounded after CMPD SWAT threw a flash bomb on his balcony.
Police did not say if there will be any charges filed.
