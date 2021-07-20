Hours-long standoff with police near NC Music Factory ends without further incident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An hours-long standoff near the NC Music Factory ended peacefully early Tuesday.

Police say they responded to a domestic violence call around 8 p.m. Monday evening on NC Music Factory Boulevard.

Officials say a man got into an argument with his girlfriend and then shot a round into his apartment floor.

A woman was able to get out of the apartment safely.

The man surrounded after CMPD SWAT threw a flash bomb on his balcony.

Police did not say if there will be any charges filed.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.