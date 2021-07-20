Flooding leaves people trapped in homes at College Park neighborhood

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Flooding off College Park Road in Berkeley County Monday night left people trapped in their homes or in their cars, and many said they are fed up with the flooding they see almost every time it rains.

The roads in College Park Estates were cleared by Tuesday morning.

On Monday evening, however, the bridges were completely underwater, which means many people were either trapped inside the neighborhood and couldn’t leave, or they were stuck in their cars outside of the neighborhood and couldn’t get home.

People in the area said it took hours before the water went down enough to be able to travel over the bridges.

“My husband was on the other side, and we were completely trapped,” said Amanda Beckner, who lives in College Parks Estates. “We could not get into our home. There were people trapped on the other side. Either you’re trapped in or you’re trapped out.”

Toni Whipple, who lives in the Tall Pines neighborhood, said this issue affects multiple neighborhoods.

“It’s scary,” she said. “I’m thankful to live on the hill, but I watch my neighbors and I watch it creeping up their driveways. I care about my neighbors.”

Whipple and Beckner said this flooding is happening more and more frequently over the years and blame growing development. Whipple said she has contacted the county multiple times about the issue but not much has been done.

“As a neighborhood, as a community, we need to help each other,” Whipple said. “I’m only one voice, and me writing to them constantly obviously isn’t enough. We all need to band together.”

We shared residents’ concerns with Berkeley County officials who issued the following statement:

“Berkeley County Roads and Bridges crews were out last night (Monday) assessing the flooding that occurred in the area. Signage was placed on flooded roads that were in the Tall Pines and College Park subdivisions. Crews are also out now removing any debris in these areas. There is a drainage study underway in these two subdivisions, as well as in the Woodbridge Subdivision. The County is constantly maintaining drainage systems both before and after rain events.”

