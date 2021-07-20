First Alert for showers along the NC/SC border

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rest of the day will be mainly cloudy and cooler than normal.

There could be a few leftover showers – mainly from the NC/SC border and into South Carolina.

This is what we are tracking this afternoon:

Showers are possible this afternoon

Below average highs

Back to summer soon!

The rest of today will be cooler than your average July day. Highs will reach the low to mid-80s.

There could still be a few showers – especially the farther south you go.

However, between showers, it isn’t a bad day to get outside. It will be a while before we have highs this cool again.

Starting tomorrow, we will get back to what summer should be like.

Highs will be in the upper 80s again on Wednesday. There’s a small chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.

Thursday, Friday and the weekend look like you would expect July to look like.

Highs will be in the low 90s and there’s a 10-20% chance for afternoon thunderstorms to pop up. The thunderstorm chance increases just a tad as we move into next week.

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

