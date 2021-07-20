NC DHHS Flu
Fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping to be honored in national ‘End of Watch Ride to Remember’

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fallen Concord police officer Jason Shuping was killed in the line of duty last December.

The officer’s death has caused months of mourning within the department.

Shuping will be honored Monday in the “End of Watch Ride to Remember,” which will be coming into Concord.

Family of fallen Concord Police officer Jason Shuping: “Stop the killing!”

The “End of Watch Ride to Remember” is a group of motorcycle riders from the state of Washington escorting a 41-foot trailer across the country to honor fallen officers from the prior year.

The escort continues for 84 days – from May 28 to August 19 – as six riders are traveling 22,300 miles across the country to visit cities and police departments to honor men and women in law enforcement who died in the line of duty.

[’He will truly be missed by all.’ 25-year-old Concord officer killed, another injured in shooting]

The escort will come into Charlotte Motor Speedway at 1:30 p.m. on Monday. The public is encouraged to join the “End of Watch Ride to Remember.”

Concord Police to retire unit number of ‘guardian angel’ fallen officer Jason Shuping

During the May 2021 Concord City Council meeting, Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek posthumously awarded Officer Shuping the Medal of Valor and the Purple Heart.

The Medal of Valor is Concord PD’s highest commendation and is awarded for exceptional bravery at the imminent risk of death or serious bodily injury that goes beyond the call of duty.

Candlelight vigil held to honor 25-year-old fallen Concord officer

The Purple Heart is awarded for serious bodily injury or death while confronting a criminal element during the course of police interaction with the public.

Shuping died after being shot while responding to a report of a crash and a stolen car on Bruton Smith Blvd. in Concord on December 16, 2020.

