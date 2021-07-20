NC DHHS Flu
Crews repair traffic light after two-car crash in south Charlotte
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews are repairing a traffic light brought down by a two-car crash Tuesday morning in south Charlotte.

The crash forced lanes to be closed on Pineville-Matthews Road at Park Road near the Atrium Health-Pineville.

One lane is open in both directions.

Crews tell WBTV News that will be working until around 8 a.m.

Police have not said if there were any injuries.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

