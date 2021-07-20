Crews repair traffic light after two-car crash in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews are repairing a traffic light brought down by a two-car crash Tuesday morning in south Charlotte.

The crash forced lanes to be closed on Pineville-Matthews Road at Park Road near the Atrium Health-Pineville.

A 2 car crash at Park Rd. and Pineville-Matthews Rd is going to be a problem this morning. Crews tell me they’ll be here until 8am-ish. This crash has Pineville-Matthew down to 1 lane in both directions. Park it right turn only. Exits from 485 also impacted. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/Lcbs0hk3Uv — Lileana Pearson (@lileana_pearson) July 20, 2021

One lane is open in both directions.

Crews tell WBTV News that will be working until around 8 a.m.

Police have not said if there were any injuries.

