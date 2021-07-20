Charlotte-area fast-food workers protest for higher pay

NC DHHS Flu
In North Carolina, similar rallies were held in Durham and Marion on Tuesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -A group in the Charlotte area is fighting for higher minimum wages.

Fast food, grocery and restaurant workers were joined by community supports outside a McDonald’s, on Lawyers Road in Mint Hill, calling for the minimum wage to be raised to $15 per hour.

In North Carolina, similar rallies were held in Durham and Marion on Tuesday.

The group TheFightFor15.org says workers across the country are demanding Congress and restaurant companies like McDonald’s, Burger King and Wendy’s to raise minimum pay to at least $15 per hour.

Currently, the minimum wage in North Carolina is $7.25 per hour and has been that rate since 2009, according to a spokesperson with TheFightfor15.org.

“I have a 6-month-old baby boy to support, and making $9.50 per hour is not enough. I pull close to 80 hours a week and it’s still a struggle,” said Matthew Honeycutt, an Arby’s worker from Kannapolis. “When I hear that it’s been twelve years since the minimum wage went up, it makes me think that the government stopped caring about us a long time ago. I’m on strike because these wages need to change.”

Nationally, workers will strike in Charleston, S.C., Detroit, Flint, Houston, Milwaukee and St. Louis, with additional protest actions taking place across the country, including in Montgomery, AL, Tulsa, OK and Norfolk, Va.

Restaurant workers with One Fair Wage will protest in New York, D.C., Chicago and Nashua, N.H.

