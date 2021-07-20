NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Chantix recall: Some batches of drug contain cancer-causing chemical

Pfizer is recalling some Chantix batches after high levels of possible cancer-causing chemical...
Pfizer is recalling some Chantix batches after high levels of possible cancer-causing chemical N-nitroso-varenicline were found in them at levels above the company’s acceptable limit.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you take Chantix to quit smoking, listen up.

Pfizer is recalling some Chantix batches after high levels of possible cancer-causing chemical N-nitroso-varenicline were found in them at levels above the company’s acceptable limit.

The company said there’s no immediate danger to anyone taking it now.

It’s only a problem if someone’s exposed to it over a long period of time, and the health benefits of stopping smoking outweigh the theoretical potential cancer risk here.

In fact, the FDA recommends patients keep taking Chantix until their pharmacist provides a replacement or their doctor prescribes something else.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Steven Woods, II, was charged by deputies.
One charged after deputy witnesses 100 mile-an-hour street race on I-85
CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston answers a question from WBTV's Chief Investigative Reporter...
After weeks of silence, CMS superintendent responds to Myers Park students’ reports of rape, sexual assault
Ahmad Rashad Adams, 35, of Salisbury, was charged.
Arrest made after two exchange gunfire, bullets break windows at Salisbury convenience store
One killed in crash in north Charlotte neighborhood
One killed in crash in north Charlotte neighborhood
The Asheboro Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez,...
AMBER Alert canceled for 3 children believed to have been abducted in North Carolina

Latest News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., was put in Twitter time-out on Tuesday.
Twitter puts Ga. lawmaker Greene in time-out over vaccine misinformation
Officer Jason Shuping.
Fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping to be honored in national ‘End of Watch Ride to Remember’
FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
China rejects hacking charges, accuses US of cyberspying
Everything the couple owns was lost to the Bootleg Fire.
Couple who lost everything in Oregon wildfire plans to leave state