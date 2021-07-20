Catawba College celebrates first MBA program graduates

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College’s inaugural class of MBA graduates will be completing their course requirements this month with a reception to commemorate the event on July 27, 2021.

“We are incredibly proud of this first class of MBA graduates,” stated Dr. Eric R. Hake, graduate advisor and program coordinator. “They persevered during the additional challenges the COVID pandemic brought us and achieved their goal.”

The Ralph W. Ketner School of Business at Catawba College launched its Masters in Business Administration program with a specialization in General Management in the Fall of 2020. The 33-credit hour online program caters to the working adult and can be completed in three semesters or one calendar year. Full time students are able to begin in the Summer or Fall terms. Students may also choose to pursue their graduate degree on a part time basis and may begin their coursework in the Summer, Fall, or Winter terms.

“I look forward to celebrating with our first group of MBA graduates next week,” said Dr. Constance Rogers-Lowery, Catawba College provost. “This is a milestone moment for our graduates and for Catawba College.”

The ceremony will include a reception in the Ketner Hall Atrium. Catawba College President David Nelson and Provost Rogers-Lowery will address the graduates and guests.

