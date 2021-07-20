NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Break is over! Time for a return to summer

As we start to break out of our current pattern, we will start to see more sun and less rain tomorrow.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After relatively cooler temperatures for a few days, we will get back to a more normal summertime pattern.

  • Back to the 90s!
  • Rain chances decrease
  • The sun returns

As we start to break out of our current pattern, we will start to see more sun and less rain tomorrow. The trade-off is that it will start to warm up again. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Wednesday.

After that, we will get even hotter (as we should in July). Highs will range in the low 90s for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Rain chances will be fairly low though. There is a 10-20% chance for an afternoon thunderstorm each day. Many areas will stay dry though.

I won’t say it will be fall-like outside, but humidity levels won’t be quite as high as they have been. Instead of dew points in the 70s, we will scale back to dew points in the 60s. Don’t worry though. Summer isn’t over yet. The higher humidity will return next week.

Stay up to date with all your latest weather news by downloading the WBTV First Alert Weather app.

Make it a great evening! Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Asheboro Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez,...
AMBER Alert canceled for 3 children believed to have been abducted in North Carolina
CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston answers a question from WBTV's Chief Investigative Reporter...
After weeks of silence, CMS superintendent responds to Myers Park students’ reports of rape, sexual assault
Steven Woods, II, was charged by deputies.
One charged after deputy witnesses 100 mile-an-hour street race on I-85
Ahmad Rashad Adams, 35, of Salisbury, was charged.
Arrest made after two exchange gunfire, bullets break windows at Salisbury convenience store
One killed in crash in north Charlotte neighborhood
One killed in crash in north Charlotte neighborhood

Latest News

As we start to break out of our current pattern, we will start to see more sun and less rain...
Break is over! Time for a return to summer
Leigh Brock's Tuesday afternoon forecast
Showers possible along the NC/SC border
First Alert for showers along the NC/SC border
First Alert for showers along the NC/SC border
Al Conklin Monday morning forecast
Some get rain today, many will get none