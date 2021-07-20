Break is over! Time for a return to summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After relatively cooler temperatures for a few days, we will get back to a more normal summertime pattern.

Back to the 90s!

Rain chances decrease

The sun returns

As we start to break out of our current pattern, we will start to see more sun and less rain tomorrow. The trade-off is that it will start to warm up again. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Wednesday.

After that, we will get even hotter (as we should in July). Highs will range in the low 90s for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Rain chances will be fairly low though. There is a 10-20% chance for an afternoon thunderstorm each day. Many areas will stay dry though.

I won’t say it will be fall-like outside, but humidity levels won’t be quite as high as they have been. Instead of dew points in the 70s, we will scale back to dew points in the 60s. Don’t worry though. Summer isn’t over yet. The higher humidity will return next week.

Stay up to date with all your latest weather news by downloading the WBTV First Alert Weather app.

Make it a great evening! Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.