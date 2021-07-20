NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

AMBER Alert issued for 3 missing children believed to be abducted in North Carolina

The Asheboro Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez, 14-year-old Bridget Osorio Hernandez and 2-year-old Bernardo Gonzalez Hernandez.
The Asheboro Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez,...
The Asheboro Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez, 14-year-old Bridget Osorio Hernandez and 2-year-old Bernardo Gonzalez Hernandez.((KGWN))
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for three missing children believed to be abducted from North Carolina Monday night.

The Asheboro Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez, 14-year-old Bridget Osorio Hernandez and 2-year-old Bernardo Gonzalez Hernandez.

Anthony is a white male standing about 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Bridget is a white female standing about 5′3″ tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Bernardo is a white male standing about 3 feet tall and weighing 45 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The alleged abductor Olga Diego Hernandez is described as a white female standing 5″1′ tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has brown/red hair and brown eyes. Olga has three moles on the left side of her face and has a piercing on her lower right lip.

The children and Olga were last seen traveling in a black 2021 Dodge Ram truck with NC registration of TEF9945.

Officials have not provided any photos inn this case as of yet.

#Asheboro, #NorthCarolina #AMBERAlert. For most current information, go to https://www.missingkids.org/poster/AMBER/30777/12910/screen.

Posted by AMBER Alert on Monday, July 19, 2021

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Asheboro Police Department immediately at (336) 626-1300, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Byrd and Crystal Carnahan
Two sentenced to prison in North Carolina child abuse case
One killed in crash in north Charlotte neighborhood
One killed in crash in north Charlotte neighborhood
Wilson Creek In Pisgah Forest
Dive crews find body of missing swimmer on Wilson Creek in Caldwell Co.
Firefighters respond to house fire in Ballantyne Country Club community
Investigators determine lightning strike resulted in fire, nearly $2 million damage at home in Ballantyne County Club
Delta variant/ COVID
Most New cases of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County are in people younger than 39

Latest News

The American Academy of Pediatrics announced Monday that it recommends universal masking in...
Parents sound off on new guidance regarding masks in schools from pediatricians group
An affordable home options was unveiled Friday in west Charlotte. (Photo: Oseye Studios)
Affordable home unveiled in west Charlotte as push continues for more options
‘It’s a disgrace’: Father of homicide victim blames judges for not locking up daughter’s...
‘It’s a disgrace’: Father of homicide victim blames judges for not locking up daughter’s alleged killer
Conflicting guidance on wearing masks in school
Conflicting guidance on wearing masks in school