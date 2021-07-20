NC DHHS Flu
Alexander County commissioner killed in car crash traveling to Ohio

Dr. Jeffrey Peal, 57, originally from Ohio, was re-elected to his second term last November.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Alexander County commissioner died in a car crash while traveling to Ohio on Monday.

“We are truly saddened and devastated to learn the tragic news of Jeff’s passing,” Alexander County Commission Chairman Larry Yoder said. “He was an excellent example of a public servant who used his knowledge and experience for the betterment of Alexander County and our citizens. He loved God, his family, his country, and his county. We will never forget him.”

Peal moved to Alexander County in 2007.

He leaves behind his wife of 31 years, Renee; their three children Savannah, Baylee, and Elijah; and their four grandchildren. Baylee, the wife of Seth Sigmon, just gave birth to their first child on July 17. Savannah and husband Ryan Wilson have three young children. Elijah is a rising senior at Alexander Central High School.

In addition to being a commissioner, Peal served as the Principal at Millersville Christian Academy.

“Jeff made significant contributions during his service to Alexander County, and he will be sorely missed,” County Manager Rick French said. “Our sincere condolences are extended to his family who lost a great man, husband, father, and grandfather. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of healing.”

