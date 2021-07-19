York County deputies warn residents after seven unlocked cars broken into over weekend
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - York County deputies are alerting people to lock up their cars.
Deputies said that seven unlocked cars were broken into overnight Saturday along Petersburg Drive, Sand Paver Way and Mills Lane in the Fort Mill area.
Officials say one car was stolen because keys were left in the car.
A gun, wallet, credit cards and a passport were reported stolen.
