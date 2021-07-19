York County deputies warn residents after seven unlocked cars broken into over weekend

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - York County deputies are alerting people to lock up their cars.

Deputies said that seven unlocked cars were broken into overnight Saturday along Petersburg Drive, Sand Paver Way and Mills Lane in the Fort Mill area.

NOTICE: 7 UNLOCKED cars broken into overnight Saturday - Sunday in the Fort Mill area. 1 car stolen due to keys left in the car. Also 1 firearm, a wallet, credit cards, & a passport were stolen. #YCSONews #LockItorLoseIt #YourCarIsNotAGunSafe pic.twitter.com/4GJMIc9QLe — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) July 19, 2021

Officials say one car was stolen because keys were left in the car.

A gun, wallet, credit cards and a passport were reported stolen.

