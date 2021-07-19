NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Wet start to the workweek

By Al Conklin
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert continues through Tuesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms, which will impact outdoor activities at times. Most of the rain today will fall through the midday hours, but clouds may be stubborn to break.

  • First Alert: Most rain comes early today
  • Not too hot - 80s - but tropically humid
  • Hot 90s return later in the week

It will be tropically humid all day long, but by July standards, a relatively cool high temperature in the lower 80s is forecast today.

A few showers will linger tonight into Tuesday morning with low temperatures around 70 degrees.

As a slow-moving front pushes south across the WBTV viewing area, scattered showers and a few storms will linger into Tuesday with high temperatures in the middle 80s, still well below average for this time of the year.

Rainfall chances over the next seven days
Rainfall chances over the next seven days(First Alert Weather)

Behind the front, more sunshine and hotter temperatures return for the rest of the week, with highs around 90 degrees on Wednesday, with lower 90s for Thursday and Friday.

Daily chances for a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible for the afternoon and evening hours, though most days will feature no more than a 20 percent rain risk and that trend looks to continue right into the upcoming weekend.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go, with the free WBTV Weather app.

Hope you have a great week!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Byrd and Crystal Carnahan
Two sentenced to prison in North Carolina child abuse case
Wilson Creek In Pisgah Forest
Dive crews find body of missing swimmer on Wilson Creek in Caldwell Co.
One killed in crash in north Charlotte neighborhood
One killed in crash in north Charlotte neighborhood
Firefighters respond to house fire in Ballantyne Country Club community
Investigators determine lightning strike resulted in fire, nearly $2 million damage at home in Ballantyne County Club
Delta variant/ COVID
Most New cases of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County are in people younger than 39

Latest News

First Alert: A wet start to the workweek
First Alert: A wet start to the workweek
Jason Myers Sunday night forecast
Jason Myers Sunday night forecast
Jason Myers Sunday evening forecast
First Alert for Monday and Tuesday with more rounds of scattered storms
WBTV's Jason Myers' Sunday evening forecast
WBTV's Jason Myers' Sunday evening forecast