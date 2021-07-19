Wet start to the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert continues through Tuesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms, which will impact outdoor activities at times. Most of the rain today will fall through the midday hours, but clouds may be stubborn to break.

First Alert: Most rain comes early today

Not too hot - 80s - but tropically humid

Hot 90s return later in the week

It will be tropically humid all day long, but by July standards, a relatively cool high temperature in the lower 80s is forecast today.

FIRST ALERT: Rain chances are highest early in the week & with lots of clouds, cooler temps are in the forecast for #CLT & much of the @wbtv_news area. More sun & lower rain chances mean hotter temps coming back later in the week. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/y6TaU4rYtZ — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 19, 2021

A few showers will linger tonight into Tuesday morning with low temperatures around 70 degrees.

As a slow-moving front pushes south across the WBTV viewing area, scattered showers and a few storms will linger into Tuesday with high temperatures in the middle 80s, still well below average for this time of the year.

Rainfall chances over the next seven days (First Alert Weather)

Behind the front, more sunshine and hotter temperatures return for the rest of the week, with highs around 90 degrees on Wednesday, with lower 90s for Thursday and Friday.

Daily chances for a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible for the afternoon and evening hours, though most days will feature no more than a 20 percent rain risk and that trend looks to continue right into the upcoming weekend.

Hope you have a great week!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

