Wet start to the workweek
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert continues through Tuesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms, which will impact outdoor activities at times. Most of the rain today will fall through the midday hours, but clouds may be stubborn to break.
- First Alert: Most rain comes early today
- Not too hot - 80s - but tropically humid
- Hot 90s return later in the week
It will be tropically humid all day long, but by July standards, a relatively cool high temperature in the lower 80s is forecast today.
A few showers will linger tonight into Tuesday morning with low temperatures around 70 degrees.
As a slow-moving front pushes south across the WBTV viewing area, scattered showers and a few storms will linger into Tuesday with high temperatures in the middle 80s, still well below average for this time of the year.
Behind the front, more sunshine and hotter temperatures return for the rest of the week, with highs around 90 degrees on Wednesday, with lower 90s for Thursday and Friday.
Daily chances for a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible for the afternoon and evening hours, though most days will feature no more than a 20 percent rain risk and that trend looks to continue right into the upcoming weekend.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
