Under darkness, Almirola pulls off shocker at New Hampshire

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JULY 18: Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Smithfield Ford, celebrates...
LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JULY 18: Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Smithfield Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 18, 2021 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)(JAMES GILBERT | Getty Images)
By Dan Gelston (Associated Press)
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — With darkness closing in, Aric Almirola sprung to life late Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and pulled off a surprise for Stewart-Haas Racing’s first victory of the year.

The race was delayed nearly two hours by rain and NASCAR called it early due to darkness, leaving it eight laps shy of its scheduled conclusion.

Almirola raced to his third career Cup victory and first since 2018 and was the first driver out of the SHR pack that includes Kevin Harvick, Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe to take the checkered flag.

He broke up the Team Penske party — Brad Keselowksi and Ryan Blaney had a fun back-and-forth for the lead at one point — and Christopher Bell could not catch him.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

