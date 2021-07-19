Three arrested for multiple-county methamphetamine trafficking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were arrested after a multi-county methamphetamine trafficking investigation.

Steven Earl Abernathy was arrested on multiple felony charges related to the trafficking, distribution, and sales of Crystal Methamphetamine around a three-county area.

During the investigation, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators also identified George Allen Bailer Jr., also from Denver, North Carolina, and Amanda Louise Collins from Newton, North Carolina as associates of Abernethy. Investigators say they assisted him in the distribution of the Crystal Methamphetamine in Iredell, Catawba and Lincoln counties.

“In June of this year, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators identified Abernethy as an individual distributing large amounts of Crystal Methamphetamine in Iredell and the surrounding counties,” said Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell. “With assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Undercover Narcotics Investigators were able to purchase over approximately 1000 grams or over two pounds, of Crystal Methamphetamine, directly from Abernethy. During the investigation, it was learned Abernethy was obtaining the narcotics from out of state”.

When Abernethy was arrested in Lincoln County, narcotics investigators discovered an additional half pound of Crystal Methamphetamine inside his residence.

Catawba County Sheriff’s Office investigators also have charged Abernethy with various narcotics charges.

As a result of this multi-county investigation, Abernethy was arrested and charged by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators with Felony Trafficking by Sale Crystal Methamphetamine, Felony Trafficking by Delivery Crystal Methamphetamine, Felony Trafficking by Transportation Crystal Methamphetamine, and Felony Trafficking by Possession Crystal Methamphetamine all over 400 grams.

Bailer, was charged by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators with Felony Conspiracy to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine with Steven Earl Abernathy, Felony Trafficking Crystal Methamphetamine by Transportation, and Felony Trafficking Crystal Methamphetamine by Possession. He is currently in custody in the state of Georgia on narcotics charges unrelated to the investigation, and is awaiting extradition back to Iredell County for these new charges.

Amanda Louise Collins was charged by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators with Felony Conspiracy to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine with Steven Earl Abernathy, and Felony Conspiracy to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine with George Allen Bailer Jr., Felony Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Crystal Methamphetamine, Felony Sell or Deliver Crystal Methamphetamine. Collins is currently in custody in Guilford County awaiting her return to Iredell County.

“The street value of the Crystal Methamphetamine seized in Iredell was approximately 58,000.00 dollars, in Catawba County approximately 44,600.00 dollars and in Lincoln County 25,500.00 dollars for a total of 128,100.00 dollars’ worth of drug off of the streets of our counties,” Campbell said. “Cooperation, communication, and teamwork such as this, between our agencies is another example of us all working together to fight drug trafficking in our counties to make them all a safer place.”

